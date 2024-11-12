Film director Ram Gopal Varma booked for making objectionable comments on A.P. CM Chandrababu Naidu

The Prakasam district police on Tuesday (November 12, 2024), registered a case against film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) for making objectionable comments against then Leader of the Opposition and the present Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read:Ram Gopal Varma apologises for Ganesha tweets

The action was taken following a complaint by a local Telugu Desam Party leader, Ramalingam, with the police alleging that RGV made derogatory comments against Mr. Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members during the promotional activity of his film ‘Vyuham’, a few months ago.

The film maker also posted objectionable comments on social media groups, the complainant alleged.

“Based on the complaint, the Maddipadu police registered a case against RGV under Section 336 (4) and 353 (2) of BNS Act and also under Section 67 of IT Act,” said Prakasam district Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodar said on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.