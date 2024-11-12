ADVERTISEMENT

Film director Ram Gopal Varma booked for making objectionable comments on A.P. CM Chandrababu Naidu

Updated - November 12, 2024 11:47 am IST - ONGOLE

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma made objectionable comments against Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and his family members during the promotional activity of his film ‘Vyuham’, a few months ago.

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Film director Ram Gopal Varma. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Prakasam district police on Tuesday (November 12, 2024), registered a case against film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) for making objectionable comments against then Leader of the Opposition and the present Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family members.

The action was taken following a complaint by a local Telugu Desam Party leader, Ramalingam, with the police alleging that RGV made derogatory comments against Mr. Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh and other family members during the promotional activity of his film ‘Vyuham’, a few months ago.

The film maker also posted objectionable comments on social media groups, the complainant alleged.

“Based on the complaint, the Maddipadu police registered a case against RGV under Section 336 (4) and 353 (2) of BNS Act and also under Section 67 of IT Act,” said Prakasam district Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodar said on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

