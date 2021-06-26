Film critic injured in road mishap

NELLORE

26 June 2021 23:32 IST

Film critic and actor Kathi Mahesh was injured in a road accident on Chennai-Kolkata highway at Chandrasekarapuram, near Kodavulur, in SPSR Nellore district early on Saturday.

He sustained severe injuries on his eyes as the window panes of the car driven by his friend got smashed after the vehicle collided with a container truck, Kodavalur sub-inspector P. Srinivas Reddy said. He was rushed to a corporate hospital in Chennai.

