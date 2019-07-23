Film crew regale students

The film crew of the new movie, Guna 369, entertained students of Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology, Nambur, on Tuesday.

Led by lead pair Kartikeya and Anagha, the crew shook a leg as they kept students entertained.

Vasireddy Vidyasagar, Chairman, said that RX 100 movie hero Kartikeya has acted in a main role in the film which has been directed by Arjun Jandhyala and presented by Gnapika Entertainment.

The movie is being released on August 2, 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Karthikeya has said that they have received good response for the music and trailer of the film and requested the audience to promote Guna 369. He has also said that he had started promotion of his first film RX 100 from the VVIT College and he would not forget the memories cherished by him and hoped that the movie will be a big hit. He felt happy with the enthusiasm shown by the students in the promotion programme of the movie.

Speaking on this occasion, heroine Anagha has said that Mr. Arjun Jandhyala has produced the film to attract people from all walks of life.