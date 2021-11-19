Fillip to medical education in State

ANANTAPUR

19 November 2021 00:00 IST

Anantapur stands to gain as Super Speciality Hospital will get functional

Medical education in the State will get a fillip with the appointment of 2,190 teaching faculty in many specialities, staff nurses and paramedical staff in the posts that are under the control of the Director of Medical Education.

A sanction order to this effect has been issued by M. Ravi Chandra, Principal Secretary (COVID-19 Management and Vaccination), Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare.

“These 2,190 additional posts in the medical colleges and teaching hospitals will help provide effective delivery of health services in the State,” he said in G.O. Ms. No.140 issued on November 17.

The Anantapur Super Speciality Hospital would get functional as majority of the posts would get filled. These appointments would fulfil the much-awaited expansion of the services in the Government General Hospital.

Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy said the posts notified through the G.O. would be filled soon through the counselling method and the process was likely to be completed by the end of January, 2022.

The three institutions in Anantapur – the Government Medical College, the Government General Hospital, and the Super Speciality Hospital under the PMSSY – would get 230 posts out of the 2,190 sanctioned in the State, he added.

The break-up of the total number of posts is as follows: professor (51), associate professor (187), assistant professor (130), staff nurse (1,040), and paramedical staff (782).

Under PMSSY, Vijayawada and Anantapur would each get 11 professor posts, 16 associate professor posts, and 43 assistant professor posts.

Under the State government appointments, the medical college in Anantapur would get two professor posts, while seven would go to Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam. The associate professor posts sanctioned in government medical colleges were as follows: Kadapa 21; Anantapur 14; Kurnool 17; Guntur 15; and Siddhartha Medical College, Vijayawada, 8.