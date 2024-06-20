Fill vacant professor posts, Minister tells officials

Minister for Education, IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh on Thursday instructed officials to fill professor vacancies that had not been filled in the past five years and to reopen schools that were shut after the YSRCP came to power in 2019, according to an official release.

The Minister said that a joint action committee needs to be formed to look into drug abuse on campuses and that arrangements have to be made to clear pending dues under Vidya Deevena and Vasathi Deevena so that certificates, retained by educational institutions, are issued to students.

He told the officials to provide basic amenities in government colleges within a year and to ensure that quality food is supplied to children under the mid-day meal scheme.