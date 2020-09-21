‘Fill up posts in Treasury Dept.’

VIJAYAWADA

21 September 2020 05:37 IST

Andhra Pradesh Treasuries Association State president P. Shoban Babu has asked the government to fill up the vacant posts in the Treasury Department. Mr. Shoban Babu held a general body meeting here on Sunday. He said that the work pressure on the treasury employees increased manifold due to additional duties. He said there was a need for filling up of the vacancies. Association secretary K. Satyanarayana and treasurer S. Bhaskar Rao were present.

