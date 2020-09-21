Andhra Pradesh

‘Fill up posts in Treasury Dept.’

Andhra Pradesh Treasuries Association State president P. Shoban Babu has asked the government to fill up the vacant posts in the Treasury Department. Mr. Shoban Babu held a general body meeting here on Sunday. He said that the work pressure on the treasury employees increased manifold due to additional duties. He said there was a need for filling up of the vacancies. Association secretary K. Satyanarayana and treasurer S. Bhaskar Rao were present.

