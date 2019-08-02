Andhra Pradesh

Fill backlog posts, demand Banjaras

more-in

The Banjara Jan Sangh has appealed to Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Hemachandra Reddy to fill the SC/ST backlog posts in the universities and government colleges across the State.

During Mr. Reddy’s visit to SV University here on Thursday, the delegation of sangh led by its president Mude Hari Naik submitted a representation to this effect. They appealed that a member from the tribal community should be chosen for the posts of Vice-Chancellor and Registrar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
tribals
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 12, 2020 7:43:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/fill-backlog-posts-in-colleges-demand-banjaras/article28789435.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY