Fill backlog posts, demand Banjaras

The Banjara Jan Sangh has appealed to Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Hemachandra Reddy to fill the SC/ST backlog posts in the universities and government colleges across the State.

During Mr. Reddy’s visit to SV University here on Thursday, the delegation of sangh led by its president Mude Hari Naik submitted a representation to this effect. They appealed that a member from the tribal community should be chosen for the posts of Vice-Chancellor and Registrar.