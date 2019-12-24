Fill Assistant Professor posts in universities: CPI(M)

CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu has urged the government to initiate the process of conducting interviews for the 3,400 candidates selected for the vacant posts of Assistant Professors in various universities across the State.

In a statement on Tuesday, he said the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) had issued notification for filling the posts in 14 universities in December 2017. The next year (2018), the Commission conducted a screening test in April and selected 3,400 candidates. But their interview sessions were being postponed by the APPSC for the last 18 months citing litigations over rationalisation and reservation.

Mr. Madhu said the candidates were clueless about their future even while educational standards in universities suffered due to shortage of faculty. He said the government should conduct the interviews and appoint the selected candidates to the posts without any further delay.