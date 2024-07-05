Files of Pollution Control Board set on fire, inquiry ordered

The Penamaluru police registered a case on the alleged destruction of documents related to Pollution Control Board (PCB) in Krishna district on Wednesday night.

Alleging that a group of persons set the files on fire , some locals intercepted three persons moving in a car near Auto Nagar, and allegedly thrashed them late in the night.

They alleged that the driver of an officer, who worked in PCB a few months ago, burnt the attendance, pay bills, minutes of the meetings, maintenance and other documents on the banks of Krishna River.

“We caught three persons who damaged the files and some records at Pedapulipaka village in Krishna district. They were handed over to the police,” said a person who reportedly nabbed caught the accused.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that a case under Section 106 of BNSS, 2023 had been registered against the accused. Instructions have been given to the police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, Mr. Nayeem said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan inquired into the burning of files of the PCB, and directed the officers to submit a report on the steps being taken to preserve the files and records.