GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Files of Pollution Control Board set on fire, inquiry ordered

Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan inquired into the damaging of filed of PCB. Police registered a case and took up investigation into the incident, says Krishna SP Adnan Nayeem Asmi

Published - July 05, 2024 04:47 am IST - PEDAPULIPAKA (KRISHNA DISTRICT):

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Penamaluru police registered a case on the alleged destruction of documents related to Pollution Control Board (PCB) in Krishna district on Wednesday night.

Alleging that a group of persons set the files on fire , some locals intercepted three persons moving in a car near Auto Nagar, and allegedly thrashed them late in the night.

They alleged that the driver of an officer, who worked in PCB a few months ago, burnt the attendance, pay bills, minutes of the meetings, maintenance and other documents on the banks of Krishna River.

“We caught three persons who damaged the files and some records at Pedapulipaka village in Krishna district. They were handed over to the police,” said a person who reportedly nabbed caught the accused.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that a case under Section 106 of BNSS, 2023 had been registered against the accused. Instructions have been given to the police to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, Mr. Nayeem said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan inquired into the burning of files of the PCB, and directed the officers to submit a report on the steps being taken to preserve the files and records.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.