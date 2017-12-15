File counter to KVP’s PIL on Polavaram, State urged

Former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar has urged the State government to file counter to the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Rajya Sabha member K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao seeking High Court direction for execution of the Polavaram project completely by the Union government.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Arun Kumar said that the court directed the State government to file counter in the case before December 19. “This is going to be an advantage for the State government and it has to utilise the opportunity,” the former MP said. Filing counter affidavit would not affect the relations with Centre and moreover it would help the State, he added. Mr. Arun Kumar advised the Chief Minister to look into the quality of work at the Polavaram project site. Releasing a few photos to the media which show cracks at several places, he said they were sent to the Chief Minister’s office for taking necessary action. About the Financial Resolution and Deposit Insurance (FRDI) bill, 2017, Mr. Arun Kumar said it was more dangerous than demonetisation and GST. It was against the interests of the people who deposit their money in nationalised banks. “The bill will have an adverse impact on the finance and banking sectors,” he added.

‘Oppose FDRI’

He pointed out that India’s banking sector was very strong in the world and the ‘bail in’ clause in the proposed FDRI was meant to convert the deposited amount into shares by the government.

Mr. Arun Kumar appealed to the members of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana -- Galla Jayadev and Visweswara Reddy respectively -- to oppose the bill during the committee meeting.