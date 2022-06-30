File charge sheets immediately in POCSO, murder cases: Nandyal SP

All cases pertaining to murder and sexual crimes under POCSO must be investigated on a priority basis and charge sheets filed in the courts at the earliest possible time so that the pendency of unsolved cases is reduced in the district, Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveer Reddy told police officers on Wednesday.

The SP had been reviewing the pending cases of several police stations in the district individually and talking to the in-charge Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Circle Inspectors to reduce the number of unresolved cases. The long-pending dacoity and robbery cases must be picked up and the accused arrested for interrogation and charge sheet filed, he added.

The state government’s priority is to provide safety to women and all cases of harassment or other atrocities against women should be taken up immediately and registration of the Disha App must be popularised in all sections of people. He also asked the police personnel to take interest in identifying the black spots of roads that were prone to accidents and caution boards erected.