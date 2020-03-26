First COVID-19 positive case from Anantapur being treated in Bengaluru

A 64-year-old male resident of Anantapur district has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently being treated in Bengaluru Rural district. This is the first case of any patient who had gone from Anantapur or come to the district.

According to official information given by the Government of Karnataka, he had returned from a trip to France on March 1 and later travelled to Himachal Pradesh and returned to Puttaparthi. On March 21 he travelled from Puttaparthi to Bengaluru, and during screening there, he tested positive.

Isolated and under treatment

The confirmation came last night along with three other cases. This is the 54th case out of 55 positive cases recorded by Karnataka State. Out of the 55 positive cases, three persons have been discharged after treatment and two had died till 8 a.m. on Thursday in Karnataka.

About the Anantapur patient the communique said: “He has been isolated and being treated in the designated hospital in Bengaluru Rural District.”

Meanwhile, the Anantapur district administration and District Medical and Health officials are in the process of finding out where exactly he was living, the condition of people whom he had met in Puttaparthi, his own family members, if they live here, among others.