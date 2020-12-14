‘Fighting spirit’ of Amaravati ryots lauded

Appreciating the farmers’ year-long agitation against the State government’s plan to shift the capital, senior TDP Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has urged the people to support their cause.
In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said that the agitation was not for themselves but for the entire State.
“The fighting spirit of Amaravati Joint Action Committee (JAC) is indeed praiseworthy. People from all walks of life need to fight against the government’s decision.
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been against Amaravati since the beginning. He had not attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony. He had not attended the lunch hosted by the farmers.
Overcoming the hurdles created by the YSRCP, the TDP government could attract investors. More than 130 organisations / institutions were ready to establish their offices in Amaravati. But the YSRCP, soon after coming to power, put a spoke in the wheel of development. As a result, the investors were shying away from the State, the TDP leader said.
“ The YSRCP has set its sights on hundreds of acres of land in Visakhapatnam. The people should understand the wicked plans behind the move to shift the capital,” he said.
‘Make padayatra a success’
Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi JAC convener A. Siva Reddy and co-convener Gadde Tirupati Rao on Sunday urged people to take part in the proposed ‘Amaravati Parirakshana Praja Padayatra’ in Vijayawada on Tuesday (December 15) to mark completion of one year of the agitation.
