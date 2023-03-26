ADVERTISEMENT

Fight will not stop, new movement will begin in April: APGEA president

March 26, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The fight for the rights of government employees will continue, come what may, said Andhra Pradesh Government Employees’ Association (APGEA) president K. Rama Suryanarayana while addressing the district committee meeting here on Sunday.

“How can meeting the Governor be wrong? For many days, it remains uncertain on which date the salaries will be paid. In this situation, we employees should not give up our fight for rights and it will be intensified from April,” he told APGEA members. 

Mr. Suryanarayana said he would continue the fight even if he was jailed. “I met the Governor to apprise him of the working conditions of the employees and that was well within my right.” He alleged that the State government used employees’ money that they should have received as DA and GPF advance/loan. 

He claimed that ₹12,000 crore in GPF accounts was used by the government and no payment was made till now. He said using the PF money without depositing it for the past 12 months was a violation of the PF RD Act.

