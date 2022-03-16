Fight to dethrone YSRCP in A.P. will start from CM’s bastion, says BJP leader

‘YSRCP has cheated every section of the society’

Two years ahead of the next general elections in Andhra Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has chosen Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s native district Kadapa to launch its fight against the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, party’s State general secretary S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy has said.

“The Rayalaseema Ranabheri sated for March 19 will be the first step towards dethroning the YSRCP government. The forum with an expected turnout of 25,000 people will question the government about its misdeeds,” said Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Wednesday, after flagged off auto-rickshaws that are expected to blare out the message ahead of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Chief Minister came to power by seeking a chance. “However, it will eventually turn out to be his last chance as the people are already fed up with his misrule. The YSRCP won 49 of 52 Assembly segments and sent eight members to the Parliament. What have they done for the region in the last three years?” he asked.

Accusing the YSRCP of cheating women, farmers, unemployed youth and every section of the society, the BJP leader said it was time for the Chief Minister to answer the volley of queries fired by the public. “The BJP and the Jana Sena Party will leave no stone unturned to wrest power from the YSRCP in the State, for which the conch will be blown from Kadapa,” he added.