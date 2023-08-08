Fight communalisation of sexual harassment against women: AIDWA

August 08, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has given a call to launch a fight against the communalisation of sexual harassment of women.

The AIDWA organised jatas ‘Himsa pai mahilala poru yatra’ (women’s fight against violence) across the State. The jatas concluded as a public meeting here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, AIWDA ex-secretary Brinda Karat said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and its mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have given a communal dimension to the atrocities against women. Their agenda directly impacts the fight against the sexual harassment of women. Any atrocity against the women should be seen as an atrocity against the women but not on communal lines, like which is happening in Manipur.

The BJP-RSS have given two dimensions — ethnic and communal to Manipur incident, which ultimately is boiling down as communal. It was unfortunate that the crime against Kuki women is viewed as a crime against Christian community, she alleged, adding, “the women cutting across the caste, community and creed should fight against such moves and motives of the BJP-RSS.”

The rapists of Bilkis Bano were moving freely and sitting in the Parliament. The women wrestlers’ fight against Brijesh Saran was going unnoticed. It was a shame on the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not respond to their voices and the Manipur incident till date. For AIDWA, a crime against women is a crime. Whether it was a Hindu, or Christian or Muslim. The law of the land should be followed and the culprit should be booked. The conviction rate was very low. More than 35 lakh cases were pending in courts. These facts warrant an emergency. Fast-track courts to trial the women atrocity cases, time-bound enquiry, filing the chargesheets in a stipulated time, acting in time were the need of the hour, she added.

AIDWA State president B Prabhavati, State general secretary D Rama Devi, all India treasurer S Punyavathi and others were present.

