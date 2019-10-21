‘Fight sectarian agenda of BJP, RSS’

Everyone must stand united against the ‘sectarian politics’ of the BJP and the RSS, said former CPI(M) MP Mohammad Salim.

Addressing a public meeting in the city on Sunday, organised by the Awaaz committee on the topic ‘current scenario and its effects on minorities’, Mr. Salim said, “We must fight against the violence caused under the name of religion with the same passion that we fought for the freedom of the country.” He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah would turn the country into a ‘Hindu State’ if left to their own devices.

He criticised the abrogation of Article 370 and alleged that the government was suppressing the voice of the Kashmiris.

On malnutrition, Mr. Salim said that over 70% of new mothers were suffering from anaemia and it was the responsibility of the government to provide healthy food to newborns and mothers.

He also extensively spoke about the current economic slowdown and unemployment in the country. The former MP blamed the Central government and the policies brought in by the BJP for the slowdown and unemployment.

‘Immoral act’

Meanwhile, V.S. Krishna, HRF coordination committee member for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, criticised the government for abrogating Articles 370 and 35A. He claimed that the abrogation was immoral and against the values bestowed by the Constitution.

Speaking at the eighth district conference of the forum at Adoni, Mr. Krishna said the Kashmir issue was not one of India-Pakistan nor a Hindu-Muslim issue. It was an issue of Kashmiris deciding their future, he added.