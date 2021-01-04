Fight against privatisation of LIC will continue, say employees

The employees of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India have reiterated their commitment to strengthen the public sector unit and thwart all efforts being taken towards its privatisation.
At the 28th annual convention of the Insurance Corporation Employees Union (ICEU) held in the Kadapa divisional headquarters on Sunday, zonal president K. Venugopal Rao said the employees would continue their nationwide campaign to safeguard the corporation and work towards strengthening the public sector unit. Mr. Rao, who heads the three States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, recalled that the union leaders had met 350 MPs in person and prevailed upon them to drop the Initial Public Offer (IPO) plan, which, he said, would affect not only the interests of the policyholders and employees, but also the corporation.
The union leader said the LIC achieved a growth rate of 26% and retained a market share of 76% last year. “The Kadapa division stood third in terms of settlement of claims in the three States, which is attributed to the committed and professional services of the employees,” he pointed out.
New body elected
The convention unanimously elected Avadhanam Srinivas, A. Raghunatha Reddy and S. Nazirullah Khan as the president, general secretary and treasurer respectively of the union’s Kadapa division. The meeting resolved to support to the ongoing agitation by the farmers at the national capital.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor