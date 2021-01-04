Fight against privatisation of LIC will continue, say employees

‘The plan of Initial Public Offer will affect the policyholders’

The employees of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India have reiterated their commitment to strengthen the public sector unit and thwart all efforts being taken towards its privatisation.

At the 28th annual convention of the Insurance Corporation Employees Union (ICEU) held in the Kadapa divisional headquarters on Sunday, zonal president K. Venugopal Rao said the employees would continue their nationwide campaign to safeguard the corporation and work towards strengthening the public sector unit. Mr. Rao, who heads the three States of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, recalled that the union leaders had met 350 MPs in person and prevailed upon them to drop the Initial Public Offer (IPO) plan, which, he said, would affect not only the interests of the policyholders and employees, but also the corporation.

The union leader said the LIC achieved a growth rate of 26% and retained a market share of 76% last year. “The Kadapa division stood third in terms of settlement of claims in the three States, which is attributed to the committed and professional services of the employees,” he pointed out.

New body elected

The convention unanimously elected Avadhanam Srinivas, A. Raghunatha Reddy and S. Nazirullah Khan as the president, general secretary and treasurer respectively of the union’s Kadapa division. The meeting resolved to support to the ongoing agitation by the farmers at the national capital.