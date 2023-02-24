Fifty-year-old booked on charge of raping five-year-old at Bheemunipatnam

February 24, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted allegedly by a 50-year-old neighbour in Appikonda street under Bheemunipatnam Police Station limits about two days ago.

The incident, however, came to light after the victim’s parents lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday.

“As the girl was playing outside the house, the accused sweet-talked her into accompanying him to a secluded place nearby, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her,” the police said on Friday.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case under IPC Section 376 (rape) against the accused and also invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against him.

The Disha Police had taken over the case from the Bheemunipatnam police.

Meanwhile, feeling humiliated, the accused attempted suicide at his residence following an altercation with the family members of the victim.

The family members of the accused alleged that the victim’s parents were deliberately trying to defame them.

“The accused is undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital,” the police said.

(Persons suffering from suicidal tendencies can contact ‘100’ for counselling).