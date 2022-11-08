Fifty three Deputy Superintendents of Police transferred in Andhra Pradesh

Director General of Police K. V. Rajendranath Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State government has transferred 53 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in different wings. Director General of Police (DGP), K. V. Rajendranath Reddy, issued the transfer orders on November 8.

The DSPs were transferred to law and order, traffic, Disha stations, intelligence, vigilance and enforcement and other wings. A few officers were directed to report in the Andhra Pradesh Police Headquarters, at Mangalagiri. The transferred officers were instructed to report in the new postings immediately.