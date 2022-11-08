Andhra Pradesh

Fifty three Deputy Superintendents of Police transferred in Andhra Pradesh

Director General of Police K. V. Rajendranath Reddy. File

Director General of Police K. V. Rajendranath Reddy. File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State government has transferred 53 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in different wings. Director General of Police (DGP), K. V. Rajendranath Reddy, issued the transfer orders on November 8.

The DSPs were transferred to law and order, traffic, Disha stations, intelligence, vigilance and enforcement and other wings. A few officers were directed to report in the Andhra Pradesh Police Headquarters, at Mangalagiri. The transferred officers were instructed to report in the new postings immediately.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
government
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 8, 2022 12:56:51 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/fifty-three-deputy-superintendents-of-police-transferred-in-andhra-pradesh/article66110221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY