50 special invitees added to 25-member TTD Board

16 September 2021 13:38 IST

Their tenure is coterminous with that of the TTD Board.

The State government has constituted 25 members to the Board of Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams (TTD), headed by the Chairman. The tenure of the members would be coterminous with that of the Chairman of TTD under Section 99 of Act 30/1987.

The State government has also nominated 50 members as special invitees who would be given privileges on par with members of TTD Trust Board regarding darshan. Their tenure is coterminous with that of the TTD Board.

The names of the members are as follows: Pokala Ashok, Malladi Krishna Rao, Tanguturi Maruti Prasad, Manne Jeevan Reddy, Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy, Jupalli Rameswara Rao, N Srinivasan, Rajesh Sharma, Bora Saurabh, Muramshetty Ramulu, K. Vidya Sagar, AP. Nanda Kumar, MLA, Pachipala Sanath Kumar, Vemireddy Prasanth Reddy, Kethan Desai, Bodati Lakshmi Narayana, Milind Keshav Narvekar, M.N Sashidar, Alluri Malleswari, S. Shankar, R. Viswanatha Reddy, MLA, Burra Madhususan Yadav, Kilveti Sanjeevaiah, and Katasani Rambhupal Reddy.

