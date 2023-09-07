Fifth eluding leopard captured on Tirumala footpath

September 07, 2023 09:25 am | Updated 09:26 am IST - TIRUMALA

The forest officials have successfully trapped the fifth eluding leopard on the Alipiri-Tirumala footpath in Andhra Pradesh on September 7.

The leopard walked into the cage set-up in between the Narasimha swamy temple and 7th mile on the footpath in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The movement of the leopard was captured in the trap cameras last week and since then efforts to trap it were on. On September 6, TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy had revealed that the movement of two leopards - one on the Footpath and other at Silathoranam - were recorded in the cameras.

The trapped leopard is well built and is believed to be a male. Forensic experts at S.V. Zoological park in Tirupati will carry out the medical tests for the leopard.