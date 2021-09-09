Fifteen Koya tribal habitations cutoff from mainland as Sabari river, Sokileru rivulet in spate

Sokileru rivulet is in spate near Chintoor in East Godavari district. Photo: Special Arrangement

CHINTOOR (EAST GODAVARI):

09 September 2021 11:34 IST

The villages cutoff from the mainland are Jalluvarigudem, Ulumuru, Mallethota, A.G.Koderu and Ummadivaram along the stretch of the Sabari river.

Nearly 15 Koya tribal habitations nestled between Sokileru rivulet and Sabari river have been cutoff from the mainland in Chintoor agency in East Godavari district by Thursday morning.

On the outskirts of Chintoor, the Sokileru rivulet is in spate, blocking the road connectivity of a few villages to enter the Chintoor, the administrative headquarters of the agency.

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Chintoor) Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana told The Hindu; “The road has been blocked with the flood water at the eight areas. In V.R. Puram mandal alone, the road has been blocked in three areas. Two State Disaster Response Force teams are ready for any evacuation”.

Mr. Venkata Ramana has added that evacuation of people would begin only after flood level exceeds 11 lakh at Peruru in upstream Telangana State.