Fifteen JNTUA students get hands-on training in AR/VR

ANANTAPUR

04 March 2020 01:04 IST

DIG hopes the programme, with rich job potential, will gain in popularity

Anantapur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Kanthi Rana Tata congratulated 15 students from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Anantapur(JNTUA) who got an opportunity to have a hands-on training on ‘Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality’ and were in a position to train their classmates now.

Distributing the certificates of merit to mark the specialised internship they had undergone at the Edurich facility in Hyderabad for one-and-a-half month, he hoped that more students would benefit out of this programme and land good jobs.

JNTUA professor Alladi Suresh Babu said that the Edurich had selected ECE and CSE branch students from the college for this training programme. He said that the technology could be applied in any field and its uses are many.

Advertising

Advertising

Nowadays one need not try a dress in a store in the trial room, but just stand in front of a mirror that has the AR/VR technology to show the buyer on how the chosen dress suits them, he said.

Similar three-dimensional applications are being used for selection of frames for the spectacles, he added. The students were hopeful of landing highly-paid jobs in the industry as soon as they complete their college, he added.