Field study on the impact of partial lockdown on traditional occupations begins in Andhra Pradesh

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Thursday stated that the State government was studying the impact of partial lockdown on the people seeking out a livelihood from their traditional occupations.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has received inputs from the agriculture workers, paddy porters, traditional toddy tappers on the impact of the partial lockdown on their daily life and the occupation. The Minister is also set to meet the handloom weavers to examine the existing marketing system and impact on the daily work and trade in his own assembly segment, Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district.

“I have been receiving the inputs from the people associated with various traditional occupations on the impact of COVID-19 restrictions and partial lockdown on their regular life. The idea of understanding the impact of the lockdown is to explore options to extend any support from the State government”, said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

“Chief Minister Y.S.Jaganmohan Reddy has sought field-level inputs on the impact of lockdown on traditional occupations and their present state of life. It is a fact that the traditional occupations have been badly hit and many of them are vulnerable as they are forced to continue their task to earn a livelihood”, said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

Referring to the life of toddy tappers, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has said, “The toddy tapper should attend the tree thrice a day to tap the toddy every day. Such a working condition for people like today tappers will put them at more risk of being infected with the COVID-19”. The Minister has distributed face masks to the toddy tappers in the Ramachandrapuram assembly segment and warned them to be vigilant while selling the toddy to the customers.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has directed the officials of the agriculture department, and management of various food processing units to ensure a safe working environment for the workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.