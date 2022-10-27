Field a BC candidate from Vizianagaram Assembly constituency, YSRCP leaders urge Jagan

Around 3.1 lakh voters of the total 3.75 lakh in the constituency belong to BC communities, they say

The Hindu Bureau VIZIANAGARAM
October 27, 2022 19:55 IST

YSRCP leader Avanapu Vijay addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders Pilla Vijaykumar and Avanapu Vijay have urged the party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to field a candidate belonging to the Backward Class (BC) communities from the Vizianagaram Assembly constituency instead of incumbent MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy in the 2024 elections.

Addressing the media here on October 27, Mr. Vijaykumar thanked the Chief Minister for holding a meeting with the BC leaders at Tadepalli and assuring them all support. He said that 3.1 lakh voters of the total 3.75 lakh in the Assembly constituency belonged to BC communities and a BC candidate should be fielded in the next elections.

Mr. Vijay hoped that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would ensure justice to BC communities in Vizianagaram as he had been taking series of steps for their welfare by creating 56 exclusive corporations for them.

