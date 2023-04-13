ADVERTISEMENT

FIDE-rating chess tournament in Anantapur from May 11 to 15

April 13, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Players can register at www.apchess.org by paying an entry fee of ₹250

The Hindu Bureau

All Anantapur Chess Association, Andhra Chess Association and All India Chess Federation will organise an International Chess Federation (FIDE)-rating tournament at Rainbow Montessori Pre-School in Anantapur from May 11 to 15.

Releasing a brochure and a poster for the tournament, Anantapur Collector M. Gauthami said that Anantapur would become a venue for national-level chess tournament.

Tournament director Uday Kumar Naidu said that the event would help improve chess as a sport in the city and budding players could achieve the FIDE rating. Tournament arbiters Mallikarjuna and Adiratnakumar said that nine-round matches would be organised in the Swiss League format for five days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Tournament coordinators Shravan Kumar and Govindaraju said that the players could register for the tournament at www.apchess.org by paying an entry fee of ₹250. For more details, interested people can dial 9581250684.

All Anantapur Chess Association secretary Ammineni Uday Kumar Naidu, chairman Balaraju, Tournament Organizing Committee convener Supraja Chaudhary, director of Sri Harsha Hospital and Tournament Organizing Committee president Y. Preeti Reddy were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US