FIDE-rating chess tournament in Anantapur from May 11 to 15

April 13, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

All Anantapur Chess Association, Andhra Chess Association and All India Chess Federation will organise an International Chess Federation (FIDE)-rating tournament at Rainbow Montessori Pre-School in Anantapur from May 11 to 15.

Releasing a brochure and a poster for the tournament, Anantapur Collector M. Gauthami said that Anantapur would become a venue for national-level chess tournament.

Tournament director Uday Kumar Naidu said that the event would help improve chess as a sport in the city and budding players could achieve the FIDE rating. Tournament arbiters Mallikarjuna and Adiratnakumar said that nine-round matches would be organised in the Swiss League format for five days.

Tournament coordinators Shravan Kumar and Govindaraju said that the players could register for the tournament at www.apchess.org by paying an entry fee of ₹250. For more details, interested people can dial 9581250684.

All Anantapur Chess Association secretary Ammineni Uday Kumar Naidu, chairman Balaraju, Tournament Organizing Committee convener Supraja Chaudhary, director of Sri Harsha Hospital and Tournament Organizing Committee president Y. Preeti Reddy were present.