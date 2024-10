The Bharatiya Naveena Kreeda Utsav (BKNU) foundation will organise the first International FIDE Chess Festival-2024, in Vijayawada from October 22 to 27.

The tournament will be organised under the aegis of Andhra Chess Association and the All India Chess Federation, said the association members, who displayed the prizes on Sunday. The tournaments will be conducted at Icon Public School, Vijayawada, they added.