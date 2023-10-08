ADVERTISEMENT

FiberNet project was thoroughly evaluated before being rolled out, asserts TDP

October 08, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The charges against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in the case are baseless and politically motivated, and the relevant details have been submitted to court, says party State president Atchanniadu

V Raghavendra
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu released a factbook on the FiberNet project on October 8 (Sunday), and said that the allegations of a scam in it were baseless and politically motivated.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Payyavula Keshav, MLCs Panchumarthi Anuradha and P. Ashok Babu, former Ministers Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and Peethala Sujatha, and former MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar were present.

Mr. Atchannaidu said the Terasoft consortium had begun implementing the project after it was duly evaluated by a high-power committee, and the study included a thorough legal scrutiny.

The last date for submitting bids was extended by a week not to benefit the consortium, but because a request had been made by all the prospective bidders.

These were some of the charges into which former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was dragged into, he said.

The relevant details, along with evidence, had been submitted to the courts, and the truth that Mr. Naidu had no role in it would come out, Mr. Atchannaidu added.

