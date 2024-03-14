ADVERTISEMENT

Fibernet case: A.P. govt. allows CID to seek attachment of properties of accused

March 14, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - GUNTUR

Contract awarded by previous TDP govt. in a fraudulent manner causing loss to the State exchequer, says G.O.

The Hindu Bureau

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has authorised the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to approach the ACB court in Vijayawada under sections 3 and 10(a)(b) of the Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance-1944 for the attachment of properties worth about ₹17.75 crore of the accused in the Fibernet Case. 

Harish Kumar Gupta, Principal Secretary, Home Department, issued G.O. Ms. 48 on Thursday, maintaining, “The Additional Director General of Police, Crime Investigation Department, and Competent Authority is requested to take necessary further action.” The Hindu accessed the G.O.

In the G.O., the government alleged that the prime accused in this case and TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu conspired with the accused Vemuru Harikrishna Prasad (A2), and Tummala Gopichand (A5), and a director of Tera Software Limited (A4), and awarded the AP Fibernet Project Phase-1 in favour of Tera Software, in a fraudulent manner by accepting false experience certificates. 

It further alleged, “Tera Software Ltd. was ineligible to participate in the tender and  thereby caused wrongful pecuniary loss of ₹114,53,23,396 to the government exchequer. While executing AP Fibernet Project Phase-I, the accused in pursuance of their conspiracy violated the tender agreements and involved the companies of the accused Viplav Kumar V.L.S. (A11), Vijaykumar Rammurthy (A13), Ramkumar Ramurthy (A14) and Kanumuri Koteswara Rao (A18) with a mala fide intention, utilised substandard materials and got the funds released to Tera Software Ltd. in a fraudulent manner without supply of goods and services.”

The Principal Secretary issued the G.O. based on a letter from the ADGP, CID, permitting it to approach the ACB court seeking attachment of the properties worth about ₹17.75 crore of Vemuru Harikrishna, Thummala Gopichand, Thummala Pavana Devi, Thummala Bapaiah Choudary and Terasoftware Pvt. Ltd.

