‘Fewer than 3% children required admission for COVID-19’

TIRUPATI

25 January 2022 00:39 IST

As concerns over Omicron spread among children rise, Amara Hospital in Tirupati has released data that showed that less than 3% of paediatric cases required admission in the current wave of the pandemic.

The study was conducted on patients who had visited the hospital with symptoms of the coronavirus infection.

However, the worrying trend is that the overall percentage of symptomatic children has seen a rise, compared to the number in the second wave.

The recovery rate in the admitted children is 100%, but severity is seen mostly in children with co-morbidities,” says K. Sravanthi, a consultant paediatrician at Amara Hospital.

Emphasising the need for eligible children to get vaccinated, the hospital’s Chief Administrative Officer D. Venugopal said: “Isolating children with symptoms at the earliest and reinforcing the habits of physical distancing and face masks are important to prevent the spread.” However, the effects of Omicron and the post-COVID effects in children are yet to be studied, Dr. Sravanthi added.