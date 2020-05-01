Guntur district recorded 306 COVID-9 positive cases so far as the nationwide lockdown entered its sixth week. On the positive side, there have been fewer cases recorded in cluster containment zones in Guntur city in the last five days.

District Collector I. Samuel Ananda Kumar said that of the 680 tests conducted in Guntur city in the last five days, only five samples tested positive. No fresh cases had been recorded in nine of the 12 cluster containment zones in the last 48 hours.

Of 286 persons hospitalised in various COVID hospitals, 79 have been discharged and advised home quarantine. But most of the tested persons are asymptotic making it difficult for healthcare personnel to identify them.

“We urge all those who show any symptoms of COVID, like dry cough, loss of appetite and fever, running nose to come and voluntarily test themselves. We also advise all those above 60 years to remain indoors and avoid any public contact,” said the Collector.

The Collector said that seven hospitals have been designated as COVID hospitals. Testing had been scaled up and TrueNAT testing kits had been kept in Guntur and Nararsaraopet.

DIG PHD Ramakrishna said that in view of extended lockdown there would be more stringent restrictions on movement of people.