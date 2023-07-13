Fever survey to cover 5 lakh households in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh

July 13, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Collector Sagili Shanmohan released the publicity posters for the fever survey and awareness camps on dengue, at his chambers on July 13 (Thursday) and asked the health officials to educate people about the prevention of dengue and other viral fevers.

District Immunization Officer Dr. P. Ravi Raju said that the field staff of the medical and paramedical wings would conduct the door-to-door visits as a part of the fever survey for the next 15 days. The survey would cover 5 lakh households in the district, he said and appealed to the public to visit their nearest PHC in case of symptoms of fever. “All facilities are available at government hospitals to treat viral fever cases. The people should also give a priority to keeping their surroundings clean and removing the stagnant water,” he said.

Chittoor Municipal Commissioner J. Aruna, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. Prabhavathi, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.