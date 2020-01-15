Festive shoppers keep markets buzzing on eve of Sankranti

The markets in Vizinaagaram and Srikakulam districts have been doing brisk business ahead of Sankranti festival. The traders say that good harvest this year has ensured the money flow, enabling people to spend during the festive season.

The Balaji textile market and shops along the Mahatma Gandhi Road in Vizianagaram were seen jam-packed with festive shoppers on Tuesday.

The traders say that the business was dull in the Sankranti season last year as the farmers had lost their crops to Cyclone Titli which hit hard the districts in October, 2018.

Heavy crop loss forced the farmers into debt trap. As a cascading effect, the business in the Sankranti season was hit.

However, the farmers are happy this year though paddy is not fetching remunerative price in the open market. “Farmers have managed loans easily as they are assured of income from the sale of paddy in the next few days. With abundant of rain in July and August last year, we have got a decent yield this year. After gap of many years, we have money to spend during the festival this year,” says B. Chandra Rao, a farmer of Duppada village in Vizianagaram district.

Amma Vodi benefits

Further, the release of Amma Vodi benefits ahead of Sankranti appears to be a boon for many families to celebrate Sankranti. “We have to pay school fees in June. We have ample time to adjust the amount. The Amma Vodi benefits have helped us to celebrate the festival happily this year,” says A. Aruna, a resident of China Bazaar in Vizianagaram.

The jewellery market in Srikakulam is witnessing brisk business, despite the gold prices are hovering between ₹39,000 and ₹40, 000 per ten grams. “All shops have been wearing a deserted look for many months with the upward trend in gold prices. However, the business is good ahead of Sankranti as many farmers are investing their earnings in gold,” says T. Sagar, a jewellery shop owner.