Festive fervour grips Siva temples in Prakasam

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy with the elephant, brought from Kerala for Mahasivratri festival, in Ongole on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

March 02, 2022 01:55 IST

With slump in COVID cases, huge rush of devotees was seen at all temples in the district