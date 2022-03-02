Festive fervour grips Siva temples in Prakasam

Special Correspondent March 02, 2022 01:55 IST

Special Correspondent March 02, 2022 01:55 IST

With slump in COVID cases, huge rush of devotees was seen at all temples in the district

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy with the elephant, brought from Kerala for Mahasivratri festival, in Ongole on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

With slump in COVID cases, huge rush of devotees was seen at all temples in the district

Temples across Prakasam district buzzed with activity on Maha Sivaratri on Tuesday as elaborate rituals were performed and devotees celebrated the festival in a grand manner, thanks to the declining curve of the COVID-19 tally. Observing day-long fast, a large number of devotees thronged the Santhapeta Sai Baba temple here to witness ‘Maharudra yagam’ and ‘Mahasoura yagam’. Rituals were performed in presence of an elephant, specially brought from Kerala, a cow from Karnataka, an Ongole bull and a white horse. Vedic priest M. Dakshinamurthy, who led performance of the rituals, went round the city sitting on the elephant and holding a miniature Sivalinga made of Rudrakasha beads during ‘Nagarotsavam’ held to mark the 12-day festivities. ‘Maharudrayagam’, ‘Mahaganapathi yagam’ and ‘Chandi yagam’ were performed at the Kasi Visweshara temple at Chennakeshavaswamipet. Rush was also seen at Bhairavakona in the Nallamala hills and at Tripurantakam, the eastern gateway to Srisailam, Amaralingeswaraswamy temple at Manetikotoa, Pathala Nageswaraswamy temple at Giddallur, Ramakoteswaraswamy temple at Chinnaganjam and Lingothbava Swamy temple at Chadalavada. Devotees stayed awake and performed 'bhajans'' all night for the ‘Lingothbhav’ darshan at many Saivite temples.



Our code of editorial values