ADVERTISEMENT

Festive atmosphere takes over Fort City ahead of Vinayaka Chaviti

September 16, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Demand for big Ganesh idols has risen this year in Vizianagaram.

Festive atmosphere arrived took over Fort City two days ahead of the Vinayaka Chaviti festival, due to many Ganesh pandals in every nook and corner of Vizianagaram, with 80 pandals compared to 50 last year.

This year, government’s relaxation of norms led to brisk sale of big Ganesh statues in places like Gurajada junction, Balaji-RTC complex road and others. Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation asked the organisers not to dig up roads and immerse idols in newly developed ponds.

The Commissioner of the civic body urged people not to use plastic and make it an environment friendly festival. Additionally, on behalf of AP Pollution Control Board, Vizianagaram District Revenue Officer S.D. Anita distributed clay Ganesh idols to several employees; she congratulated the department officials for distributing 5000 idols..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US