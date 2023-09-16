HamberMenu
Festive atmosphere takes over Fort City ahead of Vinayaka Chaviti

September 16, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Demand for big Ganesh idols has risen this year in Vizianagaram.

Festive atmosphere arrived took over Fort City two days ahead of the Vinayaka Chaviti festival, due to many Ganesh pandals in every nook and corner of Vizianagaram, with 80 pandals compared to 50 last year.

This year, government’s relaxation of norms led to brisk sale of big Ganesh statues in places like Gurajada junction, Balaji-RTC complex road and others. Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation asked the organisers not to dig up roads and immerse idols in newly developed ponds.

The Commissioner of the civic body urged people not to use plastic and make it an environment friendly festival. Additionally, on behalf of AP Pollution Control Board, Vizianagaram District Revenue Officer S.D. Anita distributed clay Ganesh idols to several employees; she congratulated the department officials for distributing 5000 idols..

