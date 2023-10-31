Festive atmosphere prevails in Vizianagaram ahead of Sirimanotsavam

October 31, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:56 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

Festive atmosphere is prevailing in each and every corner of Vizianagaram, ahead of Sirimanotsavam to be celebrated on Tuesday, October 31 evening, with the arrival of pilgrims from different parts of the State to the historical Fort City.

The long trunk of the tamarind tree which was identified as sirimanu this year will be brought from Hukumpet to the Goddess Pydimamba temple at around 3 pm after performing prayers. This time, the tree which was made as sirimanu had been selected from Jarajapupeta of Nellimarla mandal.

Farmer Tumu Apparao was delighted with the selection of the tree from their grove. Every year, the tree is selected with the suggestion of the head priest of the temple. The tree which is believed to have occurred in the dream of the priest is selected as sirimanu every year. The tradition has been continuing for the last 262 years. The tamarind tree selected this year was brought to Hukumpet on October 9, 2023 for converting it into sirimanu. The locals have been offering prayers to the celestial tree till the completion of sirimanotsavam.

Head priest Bantupalli Venkata Rao will lead the customary rituals between the temple and Vizianagaram fort.

Last year, Sirimanotsavam began at around 5 pm at the temple premises with the technical issue of fitting the sirimanu in the cart. The three rounds of sirimanu between Pydimamba temple and Vizianagaram fort was completed at around 6.30 pm due to initial technical issues. In this background, the district administration decided to start the utsavam at around 4 pm itself. Meanwhile, all the routes leading to Sri Pydimamba temple witnessed unprecedented rush from early hours of Tuesday.

Many women carried traditional ghatams, seeking the blessing of the Pydimamba who was sister of Vizianagaram king Pusapati Peda Vijayarama Raju who was killed in battle of Bobbili in the year 1757. After hearing the death news of her brother, she jumped into pedda cheruvu, a tank located in the middle of Vizianagaram.

Later, the local fishermen identified Pydimamba’s idol and later a temple was constructed in her name.

Members of the Pusapati dynasty continued to be the hereditary trustees of the temple.