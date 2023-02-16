Festive atmosphere prevails at Vignan’s Mahotsav

February 16, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - GUNTUR

Film director Venky Atluri said that only those who worked hard in life would rise to the top.

On the second day of the Vignan Mahotsav at Vignan deemed to be university at Vadlamudi on Thursday, he said what could not be achieved with money could be achieved with love, forgiveness, and courage.

Along with physical and mental strength, sports would help improve friendships. Developing creativity and participation in sports along with studies would help them grow into well-rounded personalities, he said.

He asked the students to support the film “Dhanush Sir” releasing on Friday.

The university conducted 82 events as part of the programme. A festive atmosphere prevailed on the campus as a large number of students representing various universities across the country participated in the events.