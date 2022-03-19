Festival turns tragic for two teenagers in Chittoor

March 19, 2022 01:31 IST

They drown in village tank

Two teenagers drowned in a village tank while taking a bath after Holi revelry at Ayyappagani Palli village of Ramakuppam mandal on Friday evening.

According to the police, around 3 p.m., a few batches of villagers reached the Thimmaiahkunta tank nearby to take a bath and wash their clothes after playing Holi.

The police said a boy, Ashok (13), who did not know swimming, had reportedly reached the edge of the tank and slipped into the waters. His attempts to get back had only pulled him further away into the deep waters.

An Intermediate first-year student of the same village, Saritha (16), immediately rushed to the spot on seeing the boy struggle and tried in vain to rescue him. Though the girl knew swimming, the desperate grip of the boy had hamstrung her movements.

Before the villagers could come to their rescue, the duo had sunk to the bottom of the tank. Their bodies were fished out from the water body and shifted to the area hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case.