Festival special train from Srikakulam to Secunderabad

A festival special train will be run from Srikakulam Road to Secunderabad to clear the extra rush of passengers during Sankranti.

Train 07026 Secunderabad-Srikakulam Road festival special train will leave Secunderabad at 7 p.m. on January 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 16 and reach Duvvada on the next day at 5.30 a.m., and depart at 5.32 a.m. to reach Srikakulam Road at 8.30 a.m.

In the return direction, 07025 Srikakulam Road-Secunderabad festival special train will leave Srikakulam Road at 3.30 p.m. on January 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 and 17 to reach Duvvada at 6.25 p.m. and leave at 6.27 p.m. and will reach Secunderabad on the next day at 6.55 a.m.

There will be stoppages at Cheepurupalle, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Pendurthi, Duvvada, Anakapalli, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda This train will have one 2nd AC coach, two 3rdAC coaches, eleven Sleeper class coaches, four Second Class and two Second Class-cum-Luggage coaches.

The Visakhapatnam-Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special express train will be short terminated/short originated at Jagdalpur for a week from January 7 to 13 in view of restoration activities at Dilimili station, where a goods train had derailed on January 4.

Similarly, in the return direction, train 08513 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam special express will start from Jagdalpur instead of Kirandul from January 8 to 14, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Hence there will be no service of these trains between Jagdalpur-Kirandul on the above dates.

Timings revised

The arrival/ departure timings of the following trains are revised as below.

Train 02881 Pune-Bhubaneswar weekly special will arrive at Vizianagaram at 11.05 a.m. and depart at 11.07 a.m. with effect from January 15.

Train 02007 Visakhapatnam-Chennai Central special express will leave from Visakhapatnam at 7 p.m. with effect from January 15.

Train 02860 Chennai Central-Puri special express will arrive at Srikakulam Road at 8 a.m. and depart at 8.02 p.m with effect from January 12.

People are requested to note the changes and check train timings on the Railways website.