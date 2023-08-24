Fervour marks Venkaiah Swamy Aradhana in Andhra Pradesh

August 24, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - NELLORE

Amid religious fervour the annual Aradhana festival of Venkaiah Swamy was held at Golagamudi near Sarvepalli in SPSR Nellore district on Thursday.

Minister for Agriculture Kakani Govardhan Reddy offered silk robes to Lord Venkaiah Swamy. He led the devotees from far and near in pulling the decorated chariot during the ‘Rathotsavam’ during the 41st Aradhana festival. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said he sought the blessings of Lord Venkaiah Swamy for the ‘‘pro-people’‘ YSR Congress Party government to implement with vigour welfare and development initiatives.

The district administration made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival, which saw a footfall of more than one lakh pilgrims from the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Nellore revenue divisional officer P. Kondaiah oversaw provision of pilgrims’ amenities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.