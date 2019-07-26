Fervour marks Velkavadi Mahotsavam

A large number of devotees, including women, carried ‘kavadis’ from the to mark the ‘Ashadam Kruthika Velkavadi Mahotsavam’ in honour of the Hindu god of war Subramanya Swamy on Friday.

The overcast sky provided the right ambiance for the devotees to take out a grand procession with reverence from the ‘Patha Sivalayam’ at Chennakeshavapet to Skandagiri to venerate the divine mother-child relationship.

Strong-willed devotees pierced their tongue, cheek and other parts of the body in fulfilment of their vows. They pulled a tastefully-decorated chariot of the six-faced god with his consorts Valli and Devasena. The heavy drum beats enabled the devotees go into frenzy. Special ‘pujas’ were performed to Vel Muruga at the hill temple on the occasion. A massive ‘Karthika Deepam’ lit at the temple at dusk.