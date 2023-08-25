ADVERTISEMENT

Fervour marks Varalakshmi Vratham fete in south coastal Andhra Pradesh

August 25, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

Women observe the day with utmost devotion to appease ‘Varalakshmi’, the goddess of boons, in the south coastal Andhra Pradesh

S Murali
S. Murali

Women in large numbers performing the Varlakshmi Vratham rituals in the Srisailam temple in Nandayal district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANYA M.

Varalakshmi Vratham was observed with utmost devotion by women in large numbers on Friday, preceding the full moon day of the auspicious ‘Sravana’ month, to appease the goddess of boons, in the south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Despite the high cost of flowers and other decorative materials, women made it a point to decorate their houses tastefully to welcome the goddess of wealth. Sumptuous dishes prepared with reverence were offered as Prasadam to Mahalakshmi, the Goddess of wealth.

Devotees, especially women, thronged Sri Raja Rajeshwari Temple in Durgamitta in Nellore to offer special prayers en masse under the guidance of temple priests.

Tripurntakam Bala Tripurasundari temple, the eastern gateway of Srisailam, in Prakasam district, witnessed a heavy congregation of devotees as they offered special prayers with vermilion to appease the goddess as it was here Adishankaracharya had installed ‘Srichakram’.

The Mahalakshmi temple near the Nalluri hospital in Ongole was also a beehive of religious activity as devotees, especially women, offered worship to appease goddess Varalakshmi seeking health, wealth and prosperity.

Jewellery stores and textile shops made a brisk business on the occasion by wooing customers with special discounts on the occasion.

