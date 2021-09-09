Andhra Pradesh

Fervour marks Varaha Jayanti in Tirumala temple

The annual Varaha Jayanti was observed on Thursday amid great religious fervour at the temple of Sri Bhu Varaha swamy at Tirumala.

Special rituals like Kalasa Sthapana and Punyavachanam marked the festivities followed by Thirumanjanam to the utsava deities.

Speaking on the occasion, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, said that the first Naivedyam (food offering) is done to the deity who also is referred to as the Kshetra palaka.

In view of the Balalayam, while prokshanam (prayer) was rendered on the main deity, Thirumanjanam, was done to the Utsava deities.

TTD Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy, Deputy Executive Officer Ramesh Babu and the Officer on Special Duty of the temple, Seshadri Swamy, were prominent among others present.


