Fervour marks Vaikunta Ekadasi

Devotees taking part in the golden chariot procession of Lord Venkateswara taken out on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi at Tirumala on Friday.

TIRUMALA

26 December 2020 08:43 IST

Chief Justice of India among VIPs who had darshan on the auspicious day

Religious ecstasy marked the Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Friday.

Soon after the completion of daily rituals, which were all performed in ‘ekantham’ in the small hours, the celestial ‘abhishekam’ was conducted. After complying with other religious formalities, the doors of ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’ -- the inner most passage circumambulating the sanctum sanctorum -- were ceremoniously opened for the public at the pre-designated ‘sumuhurtham’ amid chanting of Vedic hymes.

Immense significance is attached to Vaikunta dwara darsanam as it is widely believed that one who passes through this passage, which is opened only once a year on this ekadasi festival, day attains salvation.

The protocol VIPs were the first to be allowed for the darshan of deity followed by other dignitaries and Sri Vani Trust donors and succeeded by special entry and dharma darshan devotees.

Several prominent dignitaries such as Chief Justice of India Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde, judges of the State as well as Telangana and Karnataka High Courts, Ministers, bureaucrats and elected people’s representatives and others were among those who had the Vaikunta dwara darshan.

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde offers prayers at the Tirumala temple on Friday.

Procession

The presiding deity was adorned with very rare and precious diamond-studded gold jewels befitting the occasion. Further adding grandeur to the festival, the inner precincts of the hill temple were also tastefully decorated with a variety of flowers and It was colourfully illuminated.

Splendour marked the procession of golden chariot that followed the festivities. Lord Malayappa flanked on either side by his two divine consorts and mounted atop the imperial chariot took a celestial ride along the thoroughfares of the town.

The festival day also proved rewarding for TTD as the member trustee Kumara Guru handed over a demand draft for ₹1 crore for the construction of a temple of Lord Venkateswara at his native constituency Ulundurpet in Tamil Nadu, while a noted philanthropist from Hyderabad Indra Kumar donated ₹1.08 crore to be shared equally among the Vidyadana and Pranadana trusts.